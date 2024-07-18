Interim reports | CEO Lundmark tells why he believes Nokia’s torment will soon be over

Interim reports|Nokia strongly believes in the recovery of its business, but the market has its doubts.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. According to Nokia, the growth in orders is strongest in network infrastructure. The demand for fixed broadband connections is growing, especially in the United States. Nokia continues to cut costs and reduce its dependence on telecom operators.

Network devices the manufacturing Nokia business is divided. Mobile phone networks continue to struggle, while demand for landline equipment is recovering.

Uncertainty is still moderately high. That’s why the company’s share fell significantly on Thursday after the interim report on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Managing director Pekka Lundmark is still confident.

“Our order flow has increased for three quarters in a row, which means that the order flow has been greater than the turnover. This supports our view that our net sales will start to grow in the second half of the year. The growth in orders has been strongest in network infrastructure.”

Nokia does not make its order information public, but it is clear that at least some of the customers’ orders will not appear in the income statement until some time later. It is precisely this idea that Lundmark’s moderately bright near-term estimates are based on.

Of two of the largest business group, the growth of network infrastructure is especially accelerated by the increase in demand for fixed broadband connections. According to Lundmark, it is now strong in the United States, where faster internet connections will soon begin to be financed with public funds.

“Everyone knows that the investment program is coming and the operators are already preparing for it. This is a good thing for us, because in fixed networks our relative market position is the strongest of all.”

Lundmark also emphasizes that, despite the adversity of the United States, the market position has strengthened. Last fall, Nokia lost the US telecom operator AT&T’s fifth-generation mobile phone network major deal to Ericsson.

“We have won offers in different parts of the world significantly more than we have lost them, and the turnover of the network infrastructure has started to increase in the United States. The purpose is to further reduce dependence on a small number of large telecom operators, although the large ones are also still important to us.”

The turnover and operating profit of the second quarter were improved by the one-time income of 150 million euros from mobile phone networks, which was part of the agreement negotiated with AT&T when it decided to transfer 5g acquisitions mainly to Ericsson.

“This non-continuing item saved Nokia’s result and this year’s profit outlook. The market recovery has been slower than expected in all business groups. It remains to be seen whether Nokia’s strong belief in a strong recovery of the network infrastructure will come true at the end of the year”, says an analyst from the financial company Danske Bank Sami Sarkamies.

Fact however, Nokia’s profitability weakened in April–June, which is partly due to seasonal changes. Customers usually invest the most in network equipment and software in the second half of the year.

In April–June, turnover decreased by 18 percent to 4.5 billion euros and comparable operating profit by 32 percent to 423 million euros. The large changes are also explained by the fact that last year’s comparison period was exceptionally strong.

The operating profit percentage, which measures profitability, weakened by two percent. Despite everything, operating profit, earnings per share and net cash were better than market expectations.

However, there are problems.

Mobile phone networks the market is shrinking and this year the research companies have weakened their estimates of the development of the market quite a lot.

“However, the assumption is that the market will grow a little next year. Nevertheless, we have to be realistic and accept that strong growth is unlikely to be expected in mobile phone networks in the next few years, and therefore cost control is really important.”

Nokia’s Swedish competitor Ericsson has also repeatedly mentioned the weak market for mobile phone networks. Despite the difficulties, Nokia is still more profitable than Ericsson and its financial position is stronger.

Nokia continues to cut costs to secure its profitability. The goal is to reduce expenses by 800–1,200 million euros by the end of 2026. So far, EUR 400 million of the goal has been realized.

Since last autumn, the number of employees in different parts of the world has decreased by almost 6,500. At the end of last year, Nokia employed 6,600 people in Finland, but the number has decreased to around 6,200.

“The number of future reductions globally now depends a lot on how the market and our market share develop in the next few years. Due to the weakness of the market, we have cut costs so far even a little faster than planned.”

Stock the noticeable decrease was probably due to lower than expected turnover and additional information on the turnover estimate.

The company kept its numerical estimate unchanged, according to which the comparable operating profit will be 2.3–2.9 billion euros this year, but specified that it may fall below the midpoint of the range.

At the end of June, Nokia announced that it would sell its underwater networks for 350 million euros to the French government and buy Infinera, which specializes in optical networks, for 2.3 billion dollars.

According to Lundmark, both acquisitions strengthen the network infrastructure business group and help reduce dependence on orders from telecom operators.

The goal is that the annual turnover of the network infrastructure will increase by 4–6 percent in the future, and the operating profit percentage would be 14–18 percent over time.