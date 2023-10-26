Interim reports | Better-than-expected results from Sanoma, the company is launching a 55 million euro efficiency program

Both Sanoma’s net sales and operating profit exceeded expectations. On the media side, the difficulties in advertising sales continued.

Media and learning material company Sanoma’s June–September result exceeded analysts’ expectations.

The company said on Thursday morning that it made a turnover of 580 million euros in the third quarter of the year. A year ago, the turnover at the same time was 515 million euros. The consensus of analysts’ forecasts predicts a turnover of 559 million euros from the company.

According to the company’s press release, Sanoma’s Learning unit’s turnover increased mainly due to curriculum reforms underway in Spain and Poland, successfully implemented price increases, and acquisitions made in Italy and Germany in August 2022.

Also the group’s operating profit without amortization of acquisition costs exceeded expectations. Operating profit increased from 148 million euros in June–September last year to 179 million euros. According to the analysts’ consensus forecast, the company was expected to reach an operating profit of 159 million euros.

The operating profit was increased by the strong growth of learning material sales and the positive impact of the acquired Italian business.

On the media side, the decline in advertising sales led to a negative earnings development.

Message said on Thursday morning that it was launching a three-year enhancement program in its Learning business segment. The program is called Solar. It is estimated to bring efficiency benefits of around 55 million euros annually starting in 2026.

The company estimates that the program will increase the Learning unit’s operating profit percentage without acquisition cost depreciation to 23 percent in 2026. This year, it is estimated to be around 18 percent.

Helsingin Sanomat is part of the Sanoma Group.