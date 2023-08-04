Friday, August 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Interim reports | Apple’s sales slumped – still made a profit

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2023
in World Europe
0
Interim reports | Apple’s sales slumped – still made a profit

Economic|Interim reports

The company made a profit of 19.9 billion, but the turnover decreased by 1.4 percent.

Apple made a profit in the most recent quarter despite weakened sales.

The company made a profit of 19.9 billion dollars, which is 2.3 percent more than the same time last year. Apple’s turnover, on the other hand, decreased by 1.4 percent to 81.8 billion dollars

Apple’s net sales increased in China and Europe, but decreased in the Americas, Japan and other parts of Asia.

Sales of Apple’s flagship product, i.e. iPhones, decreased by 2.4 percent. The sale of phones has usually covered about half of the company’s turnover.

“We are pleased to be able to report that we had an all-time record in sales of services with more than one billion registered users, and we also continued strongly thanks to sales of iPhones,” said Apple’s CEO. Tim Cook.

Apple’s most attention-grabbing announcement of recent times was the augmented reality Vision Pro smart glasses. The technology presented in the product’s promotional video aroused widespread enthusiasm, but on the other hand, the device’s high price tag of around $3,500 and the difficulties encountered in production have overshadowed Apple’s prospects for the near future.

See also  Ice hockey | An exceptional sponsor deal with the Jokers: "The contract is unusually large"

#Interim #reports #Apples #sales #slumped #profit

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Determining the date for Iraqi Kurdistan’s parliamentary elections, and the Commission welcomes

Determining the date for Iraqi Kurdistan's parliamentary elections, and the Commission welcomes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result