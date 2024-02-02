Interim reports | Apple's sales increased for the first time in a year, and the October-December result exceeded expectations

The increase in turnover was boosted by iPhone sales and a turnover record in the services sector.

Device manufacturer Apple's sales were up for the first time in several quarters and the company's October-December result exceeded market expectations, according to the company's latest from the results announcement.

The company's operating profit was 33.9 billion dollars. The result increased by 13 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2022. Apple's turnover, on the other hand, increased by two percent from a year ago and was now 119.6 billion dollars.

Before the most recent quarter, the company's sales had decreased for four consecutive quarters, i.e. for a whole year.

CEO of Apple Tim Cook's According to As for the company's smartphones, sales in October-December were 69.7 billion dollars and were somewhat higher than a year ago.

However, worries related to Asian markets somewhat watered down the news. Although the situation has otherwise improved from before, in October-December sales were still down in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Market research company On Thursday, Counterpoint published data according to which Apple's share of the smartphone market reached its highest level since the end of 2020 in October-December.

This was largely due to the recovery from previous factory shutdowns related to the corona pandemic, which had caused production disruptions.

Counterpoint also emphasized that the last months of the year are typically a strong time for Apple, when the demand for Christmas holidays boosts the company's smartphone sales.

Next, investors are waiting to see how Apple's Vision Pro virtual glasses will sell. The Vision Pro is scheduled to be released in the US today, Friday.