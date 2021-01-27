Interim reports Apple’s revenue rose again to a new record

According to Apple’s CEO, two of the three best-selling smartphones in China are made by Apple.

Mobile phones and computer maker Apple’s revenue rose to a new record in October-December as its phone sales grew strongly, especially in China.

Earlier last year, the company was in big trouble in China because its stores were closed due to a coronavirus pandemic and the company was short of components.

Apple’s revenue at the end of last year was $ 111.4 billion, or $ 93.4 billion, up 21 percent from a year ago. The company’s operating profit was $ 33.5 billion, or $ 28.1 billion. In China, sales increased by 57 percent.

The company managing director Tim Cook told news agency Reuters that 1.65 billion devices manufactured by the company are currently in active use. A year ago, the number of devices in active use was 1.5 billion.

“Two of the three best-selling smartphones in China were ours,” Cook Cook told Reuters in an interview.

He also stressed that sales of other Apple products and services in China also went well.

Phones are still Apple’s most important product, accounting for 59 percent of the company’s revenue.