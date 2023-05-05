Friday, May 5, 2023
Interim reports | Apple's profit of 24 billion exceeded preliminary expectations despite the decline

May 5, 2023
Interim reports | Apple’s profit of 24 billion exceeded preliminary expectations despite the decline

Economic|Interim reports

During the beginning of the year, Apple made a profit of 24 billion dollars, or almost 22 billion euros, while a year ago the profit accumulated was more than 25 billion dollars, according to the company’s earnings release.

Device manufacturer Apple exceeded preliminary expectations with its early-year result, despite inflation and the global economic slowdown. The company’s profit and turnover still decreased from a year ago.

The company’s turnover in the first quarter of the year was almost 95 billion dollars, or more than 86 billion euros. A year ago, the company’s turnover was more than 97 billion dollars.

The sales of Apple’s Iphone phones increased by 2 percent during the first year to 51.3 billion dollars from 50.6 billion. According to analysts, the reason for the growth is the dismantling of China’s strict coronavirus restrictions. Although Apple has talked a lot about its expansion into India, China is still a significant phone supplier and market for it.

