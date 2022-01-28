Interim reports Apple’s hard result: revenue to a new record and profit of 31 billion euros

Apple’s net profit for the quarter exceeded $ 30 billion for the first time.

Coronary pandemic, supply chain problems and chip shortages did not slow down technology company Apple in October-December earnings report contained two records.

Apple’s revenue in the first quarter of its fiscal year rose to a new record. Net sales were nearly $ 124 billion, or about $ 111 billion, up about 11 percent year-on-year.

The technology giant’s net income rose to $ 34.6 billion (approximately $ 31 billion) in the first quarter of its fiscal year, up from $ 28.7 billion a year earlier. This is the first time Apple’s net profit for the quarter exceeds $ 30 billion, writes analysis house Morningstar.

Apple CEO Tim Cook notes in the results bulletinthat the company’s most innovative products and services enabled record results for the past quarter.

“We are grateful to see feedback from our customers at a time when communication is more important than ever. We are doing everything we can to build a better world – contributing to our goal of becoming carbon neutral in our production chain and products by 2030. ”

Apple announced its commitment to carbon neutrality for the first time in July 2020.

The company’s CFO Luca Maestrin Apple raised nearly $ 27 billion for its shareholders in October-December. Maestri reiterated the goal familiar from previous financial reports to achieve a neutral net cash “over time”.

The company the first quarter falls during the holiday season, during which companies usually make their biggest product announcements – which, of course, is not detrimental in terms of sales. The sales figures of the product categories also increased from a year ago in telephones, computers, accessories and services. Only the sales of iPad tablets got tougher a year ago.

Of Apple’s markets, all but Japan increased their sales figures a year ago.

The result of the technology giant also increased in the previous one, from July to September quarter, even though the production disruptions caused by the component shortage and the corona pandemic made the situation worse at the time and punished Apple’s revenue of $ 6 billion, according to Cook.

Apple is the most valuable in the world publicly traded company.