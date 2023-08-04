Interim reports | Amazon’s turnover grew with noise

The company’s turnover was more than 134 billion dollars.

Online shopping giant Amazon ended the most recent quarter strongly. The company made $6.7 billion in profit, beating market forecasts.

The company’s turnover increased by 11 percent, amounting to more than 134 billion dollars. At the same time a year ago, the turnover was around 121 billion dollars.

According to Amazon, the result was driven by the increase in online store order volumes and the work to increase efficiency and reduce costs in delivery centers.

In addition to the increase in e-commerce volumes, the result of Amazon’s advertising services has increased.

Amazon has laid off a large number of employees this year. In January, the company laid off 18,000 employees and said at the end of March that it plans to lay off another 9,000 people.

