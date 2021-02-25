Interim reports Altia’s result and net sales took a backseat towards the end of the year – full-year results clearly improved

The corona pandemic affected where people bought their alcoholic beverages.

Alcoholic beverage company Altia’s comparable operating result for October – December decreased from EUR 15.2 million at the end of the previous year to EUR 14.8 million. At the same time, net sales fell from EUR 110 million to just under EUR 107 million.

For the full year 2020, on the other hand, comparable operating profit clearly increased to EUR 35 million, compared to EUR 27 million in 2019. Full-year net sales fell to EUR 342 million from 360 million in the previous year.

Managing director Pekka Tennilän According to At the same time, consumers have also bought more alcohol from monopoly stores like Alko.

“During the important Christmas season, sales of both Blossa and traditional Finnish mulled wine developed well, but the absence of festivities and restrictions on liquor sales affected sales of aquavits in Sweden,” Tennilä says in a press release.

Demand for ethanol for the production of hand disinfectants also increased significantly.

“When demand reached its peak in the first quarter, the number of customers on a daily basis we provide denatured alcohol was enough for about 200 000 half-liter bottle of hand disinfectant manufacture,” says Tennilä.

According to Tennilä, the competition authorities will continue Altia and the Norwegian Arcus settlement of mergers, and companies the merger into the new Anora is expected to take place in the first half of this year.