Interim reports Alma’s net sales fell from last year, but exceeded analysts’ expectations

Alma’s adjusted operating profit in January – March was EUR 11.1 million. It fell 1.1 percent year-on-year.

Media company In January – March, Alma Media’s net sales fell by 6.1 per cent compared with the corresponding period last year. However, the company’s turnover, EUR 58.1 million, was slightly better than market expectations. For example, according to Refinitiv, Alma’s net sales in the first quarter of the year were expected to be around EUR 57.6 million.

Operating profit fell by 11.6 per cent to EUR 10.8 million.

The company’s earnings per share were EUR 0.09.

