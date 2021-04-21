Wednesday, April 21, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Interim reports Alma’s net sales fell from last year, but exceeded analysts’ expectations

by admin
April 21, 2021
in World
0

Economic|Interim reports

Alma’s adjusted operating profit in January – March was EUR 11.1 million. It fell 1.1 percent year-on-year.

Media company In January – March, Alma Media’s net sales fell by 6.1 per cent compared with the corresponding period last year. However, the company’s turnover, EUR 58.1 million, was slightly better than market expectations. For example, according to Refinitiv, Alma’s net sales in the first quarter of the year were expected to be around EUR 57.6 million.

Alma’s adjusted operating profit in January – March was EUR 11.1 million. It fell 1.1 percent year-on-year.

Operating profit fell by 11.6 per cent to EUR 10.8 million.

The company’s earnings per share were EUR 0.09.

The news is updated.

.
#Interim #reports #Almas #net #sales #fell #year #exceeded #analysts #expectations

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The State Duma announced the desire of the West to isolate Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.