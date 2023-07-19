Interim reports | Alma Media increased its profit despite the decline in turnover

Weak advertising sales weighed on Alma Media’s media business. The recruitment business contributed to the group’s profitability.

Media group Alma Media managed to increase its profit in the second quarter of the year, even though its turnover decreased.

The group’s turnover decreased by 1.4 percent to 78.2 million euros. Last year, the turnover in April–June was 79.3 million euros.

Turnover developed in line with analysts’ expectations. Vara Research’s narrow consensus forecast of four analysts expected turnover to be EUR 78.2 million.

However, Alma Media’s adjusted operating profit beat analysts’ expectations. Adjusted operating profit increased from last year’s 19.2 million euros to 19.4 million euros. According to the forecast prepared by Vara Research, the expectation was 17.6 million euros.

The group says it will keep its guidelines for the current year unchanged. It expects turnover and adjusted operating profit to remain at the level of 2022 or to decrease from 2022.

of the Group managing director Kai Telanne states in the interim report that the business has developed as predicted.

The second quarter of the Alma Career business was the second best in history both in terms of operating profit and profitability, Telanne says. Alma Career is responsible for the group’s recruitment business. The segment’s adjusted operating profit increased by 3.8 percent thanks to cost savings.

“The background of the recruitment market, which has remained active, is strong competition for skilled labor. The low unemployment rate in our key operating countries also strengthens the demand for our value-added services, the turnover of which increased by 5.8 percent,” commented Telanne in the press release.

The turnover of the Alma Consumer business decreased by more than three percent and the adjusted operating profit by almost 16 percent. Profitability was weighed down by the decline in advertising sales in the media and marketplaces, although in June, according to Telantee, advertising sales were already better than in April–May.

Alma Talent’s turnover also decreased by almost three percent, but the adjusted operating profit increased by more than nine percent due to the strong development of Talent Services. The profitability of the media business weakened due to the decline in advertising and printed content sales.