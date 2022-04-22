Friday, April 22, 2022
Interim reports Alma Media grew strongly and digitized at the beginning of the year

April 22, 2022
in World Europe
Economic|Interim reports

Alma anticipates that demand for digital advertising, media and services will continue to grow.

Media Group Alma Media’s January-March signs of growth. Adjusted operating profit increased by more than 77 percent to EUR 19.6 million. Net sales increased by 31 percent to 76 million.

Alma anticipates that demand for digital advertising, media and services will continue to grow. The share of digital business in the Group’s net sales continued to grow in the first half of the year, reaching almost 80 percent. A year ago, the proportion was just over 74 percent.

