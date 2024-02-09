Sunday, February 11, 2024
Interim reports | A slightly better-than-expected result from YIT – almost 1,300 unsold apartments already

February 9, 2024
YIT already has almost 1,300 unsold new apartments.

Construction company YIT's result at the end of the year was slightly higher than expected. The company said its adjusted operating profit in October–December 2023 was around 13 million euros. Operating profit clearly shrank from a year ago. It perfectly matched the consensus forecast.

In October–December 2022, the company made an adjusted operating profit of 42 million euros.

YIT's turnover, on the other hand, slightly exceeded the consensus forecast collected by Vara Research. The company's turnover in the last quarter of the year was around 597 million euros, while the consensus forecast expected the turnover to be around 590 million euros.

According to YIT, the number of completed unsold apartments rose to 1,267 apartments.

The news is updated.

