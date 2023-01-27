Interim reports | A hefty dividend coming from Elisa: the business developed well at the end of the year

Despite the financial uncertainty, the company keeps its assessment of the development of its business unchanged this year.

Finland the largest telecom operator Elisa’s business in the end of the year went according to preliminary expectations.

Turnover increased by five percent from the same time last year to 563 million euros, and operating profit by seven percent to 119 million euros.

The company’s board of directors proposes to the general meeting that a dividend of 2.15 euros per share be paid from last year’s result. The dividend proposal is slightly higher than what analysts expected.

Company keeps its outlook for the current year unchanged, even though economic development is uncertain, inflation is fast and energy is still relatively expensive.

Elisa estimates that its turnover will be the same or slightly higher than last year, mainly due to the growth of mobile communication services and digital services.

Elisa estimates that the current year’s comparable EBITDA will be the same or slightly higher than last year. EBITDA means the operating profit before depreciation, taxes and financial items.

Last in 2015, Elisa’s turnover was 2.1 billion euros, EBITDA 735 million euros and operating profit 472 million euros.

Careful the assessment of business development this year is due to uncertainty. On the other hand, the moderately generous dividend presented by the board can be taken as a sign that there is great confidence in the company’s success.

“The financial uncertainty in the market is higher than normal due to the war started by Russia. The effects on our business have been quite minor so far, but due to the uncertainty, it is possible that companies may start to slow down their investments in digital.

According to Mattila, the uncertainty in Elisa’s consumer business may be reflected in the demand for television and entertainment services.

Power the effect of price increases on Elisa’s profitability has been moderate, at least so far.

“As digitalization progresses, electricity consumption increases, even though we have improved our energy efficiency. This means that our energy costs will increase, even if the price of electricity does not increase. Fortunately, we are better protected against rising energy prices than our closest competitors.”

Elisa’s competitors Telia and Dna have raised their prices due to the rising cost of electricity.

“Due to the rising cost of electricity, we have revised our prices. However, it is worth emphasizing that in a European comparison, prices in Finland are cheap, especially thanks to unlimited data transmission and the increasing amount of wireless data transmission,” says CEO Mattila.