Interim report | Disney lost over ten million streaming subscribers

Entertainment giant Disney has lost almost 12 million streaming subscribers between April and June, the company says in its interim report.

At the end of January-March, the company’s Disney+ service had just under 158 million subscribers worldwide, compared to just over 146 million now.

The majority of the April-June subscriber base is from the Indian market, where the company lost the broadcast rights to popular cricket matches earlier this year.

Disney’s competitor Netflix, on the other hand, recently said that the number of subscribers to its service increased by almost six million after the company announced that it would limit the sharing of usernames around the world.