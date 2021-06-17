The general secretary of CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), Walter Feldman, was fired in the afternoon of this Thursday (June 17, 2021). The confederation’s media director, Eduardo Zebini, will temporarily assume the chair

The decision to dismiss the second most important name in the hierarchy of the confederation was taken by mutual agreement between the vice-presidents and the interim president of the institution, Colonel Nunes, who assumed the post after the removal of Rogério Caboclo, accused of sexual and moral harassment.

According to a report from Globe Sports, the executive had already had a clash with the former commander of the institution, Rogério Caboclo, who tried to fire him alleging “lack of confidence”.

Feldman has been with CBF since 2015, when he was appointed by former president of the institution Marco Polo del Nero, banned from football after involvement in corruption cases. A year earlier, he was coordinator of Marina Silva’s campaign for the presidential elections.

Read the full note released by CBF:

“Eduardo Zebini is the new General Secretary of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). He was appointed this Thursday (17), replacing Walter Feldman, who is leaving the organization. CBF thanks Feldman for the relevant services provided over the past six years.

An experienced communications professional, Zebini took over in April 2020 the Media Directorate of CBF, a position he will temporarily accumulate with the General Secretariat.”

WHO IS COLONEL NUNES

Antônio Carlos Nunes, known as Coronel Nunes, was a military commander and bionic mayor in Monte Alegre (PA) during the dictatorship.

Second report gives Public Agency, he receives R$ 14, 7 thousand monthly as persecuted by the regime. The decision of the Ministry of Justice, published in the Official Gazette of the Union on May 14, 2003 also granted a retroactive indemnity of R$ 243,416.25.

At CBF, he assumed the post of interim president on February 15, 2017, when Del Nero was suspended by decision of the Ethics Committee of the International Football Federation (Fifa), and remained in office until April 9, 2019, being exactly succeeded by Caboclo.

continue reading