Mali’s former Air Force chief Ba Ndaw becomes interim president in Mali. The military is thus circumventing the requirement to return power to civilians.

BERLIN taz | The military junta in Mali has designated a civilian as interim president and thus, according to its own assessment, has created the conditions for international recognition of its regime and the lifting of the West African sanctions against the country. However, the application of the term “civilian” to the designated head of state Ba Ndaw is doubtful.

The 70-year-old has spent his entire professional life in the military, from a helicopter pilot student in the Soviet Union from 1974 to Chief of Staff of the military dictator Moussa Traoré, who was overthrown in 1991, Chief of the Air Force, Director of Engineering in the Army and Deputy Chief of Staff of the National Guard to the Director of the Veterans Agency He took his well-deserved retirement in 2012.

In 2014 Colonel Ndaw held the post of Defense Minister for a few months and signed the current military assistance agreement between Mali and France; no one had heard from him since.

The 1.95-meter-tall retired colonel is due to be sworn in as Mali’s president on Friday. Formally, Ndaw will be number one in the state; in fact, the vice-president-elect should exercise most of the power – the current junta head is given this office Assimi Goita.

West African ultimatum expires

In the “transitional charter” that the ruling military made ten days ago at a “national concert” Having decided with the political forces of Mali, the Vice President is responsible for security, defense and the re-establishment of the state, i.e. the most important challenges in the planned 18 months transition period up to new elections and the return of power to civilian successors. The vice may also come from the military, unlike the head of state.

Mali’s generals had President-elect Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta on August 18 overturnedafter it was confronted with an increasingly strong civil protest movement. While this protest movement welcomed the coup, it is calling for a civilian-led interim government.

This is also what the West African neighbors, united in the Ecowas (West African Economic Community), are calling for. At a special summit last Tuesday, she gave Mali’s military government a one-week ultimatum to name a civilian successor.

Only then would they lift their sanctions; otherwise they would impose a complete economic blockade on the country.

“We have accepted the principles of the Ecowas, that is, the appointment of a civilian president and a civilian prime minister. I think that the Ecowas will have to lift their sanctions in the coming days, ”said Goïta on Tuesday in his speech on Mali’s 60th Independence Day. As observers on Twitter note, Mali is celebrating the holiday for the first time in history without a president, government or parliament.

It is still unclear whether the Ecowas sees it that way. Their Mali representative, Nigeria’s ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, is expected in the capital Bamako on Wednesday. The construction that a Vice President from the military exercises the actual power behind a civilian formally above him is met with approval from Mali’s population.

According to press reports, it also goes back to proposals from France, which wants to avoid a further destabilization of the security situation in the Sahel zone through quarrels between the states of the region.