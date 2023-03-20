Home page World

When the water level is unusually low for the time of year, ships pass the sandbank on the Jungfrauengrund on the Middle Rhine. © Thomas Frey/dpa

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is sounding the alarm again: the 1.5 degree target will be exceeded between 2030 and 2035 if drastic measures are not taken immediately.

Interlaken – Without drastic reductions in climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions in this decade, the 1.5-degree target for global warming in the 2030s will be exceeded: the Interlaken Interlaken (IPCC) made this clearer than ever in its synthesis report on Monday. Actually, the states wanted to avoid a higher rise than 1.5 degrees above the pre-industrial level if possible, in order to apply even worse effects of global warming. That’s what they promised in the Paris climate agreement.

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change: Emissions are increasing instead of decreasing

Emissions are currently rising instead of falling, after a small drop due to the corona pandemic, things are rising sharply again. But global CO2 emissions would have to fall by 48 percent by 2030 compared to 2019 levels to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels (1850-1900). “The speed and scope of the measures taken so far, as well as the current plans, are insufficient to combat climate change,” summarizes the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

“The urgency to do something by 2030 has increased,” said co-author Matthias Garschagen, a climate researcher at Munich’s Ludwig Maximilian University. The report shows that climate change is progressing faster and the consequences are more severe than initially thought. (dpa/kat)