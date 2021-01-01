Interfloor partitions and the roof of the building collapsed near the burning building of an inoperative bearing plant in Samara, reports GU EMERCOM of the Samara region.

As specified, the collapse of interfloor ceilings and roofs occurred on a total area of ​​1,250 sq. m, firefighters work at a safe distance.

Let us remind you that a fire in a building on the territory of JSC “Samara Bearing Plant” occurred on Friday at about 8 am (7 am Moscow time) on an area of ​​800 square meters. As a result, one person died.

Earlier it was reported that the fire was localized on an area of ​​3.5 thousand square meters.