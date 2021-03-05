Some social media, such as toxic gases, have become necrotic to the social body, and penetrate into the private life of people, which causes peeling of the walls of privacy, and cracks the ground under the feet of innocent people, which prevents them to live in peace and safety, because there are magic eyes behind the windows , Which penetrates the hard and soft, and crosses the borders until it reaches the bed of the sleeping peacefully.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office warns of this matter that calls for pride, pride, and confidence that we live in the shadows that shade our lives with protection from these harmful sediments.

All I hope is for the Public Prosecution to intervene with its strict laws, which are the bridge to our access to sound values, and to monitor those who have resolved the phone screens, and through social communication to cinematic shows carrying all the fumes of corrupt ideas, so men and women are in a vicious circle, during which hands are shown And the fingers in disturbing images, and alarming suggestive signals, and someone might say these are personal behaviors, and it does not mean anyone to him, that what is published enters every home and every room, and there are children of the age of reception, without understanding, which constitutes a grave danger to them, We have seen many methods of reincarnation, imitation, because these young people in their life stages are still in the folds of imitation, the search for the higher ego, the example and the model, and most of the time these poor people fall into the trap of lack of comprehension and lack of awareness of what they are doing. So, the issue is not personal, but rather thick smoke, swirling in space

And it enters into any hole that it collides with, and thus provokes suffocation and shortness of breath for everyone who inhales it, and we have to monitor such cases, track their effects, catch up with them, and cut them off, because what is happening is nothing more than the outrageous stupidity that afflicted some minds, and made them gasp for fame. I don’t know the value of this fame, which is empty of meaning and content.

There are brighter areas to go to if some want to gain fame and know people. As for what is happening, it is nonsense, slandering society, and damages to its constants, regulations, customs, and traditions. This stray wave must stop, this miserable craze must be removed, and this squawking, this tuberculosis inhalation must disappear.