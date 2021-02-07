Five supporters of the terrorist organization ISIS, banned in the Russian Federation, were detained by law enforcement officers in the Stavropol Territory.

According to Interfax citing knowledgeable sources, some of them are minors.

The extremists were detained last week as a result of a special operation. Young people who have taken the oath of ISIS are now being tested for involvement in terrorist attacks, and the circumstances of their possible contacts with extremists are being established.

The day before, it was reported that FSB officers stopped the activities of a conspiratorial terrorist cell in Dagestan, which was preparing a number of terrorist attacks.