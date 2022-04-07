A new update has arrived Xbox Series X|S. To the surprise of many, this version of the firmware is focused on making the user’s life easier, since its purpose is to provide an easy way to switch inputs without the need for a TV remote.

Through his official Twitter account, Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb, Director of Programming at Xbox Live, pointed out that with this new update, you only need to press the main button on the Xbox controller to switch between inputs. In this way, you can go from watching your television in a normal way, to enjoying the new generation games, with the press of a button.

This is the description of this improvement:

“The Xbox Series X consoles | S can use an HDMI feature called Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) to send commands to and from CEC-enabled devices (like TVs and AVRs) that are connected to the console. This feature can be turned on and off through the TV and A/V power options window. Press the Xbox button to open the guide and go to Profile & system > Settings > General > Power & startup mode > TV & AV on/off options.

The new update for Xbox Series X|S is now available for all users of the console, so you’d better forget about your outdated TV remote, and focus now only on the control of this console. Now we can only wait for more improvements of this degree in the future.

Editor’s note:

This is an interesting update. The ability to switch between TV inputs with the Xbox controller isn’t the first option that comes to mind when I think of a console upgrade, but at least it’s something interesting that will work for a couple of people.

Via: Xbox