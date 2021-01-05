When the car’s name was given in the name of the employee The story of Tata Tata Sumo being a popular car is also very interesting. Tata named it after his former MD Sumant Mulgavkar. The vehicle was named Sumo using the first and second letters of his name. The name was quite lucky for the Tata company and Tata Sumo was sold heavily. This was a unique example of Ratan Tata’s relationship with employees.

The employees were given the ‘Best Failed Idea Award’ Another anecdote about Ratan Tata and his relationship with employees is famous. It was a matter of days when the business of Tata Motors was somewhat cold. There is also less enthusiasm among employees regarding innovation. Tata then did a different experiment. He debuted the award for ‘Best Failed Idea’ at the company. In the year, this award was to be given to an employee whose idea was unsuccessful. The aim was to eliminate the reluctance of employees to innovate. In fact, the Tatas wanted their employees to come out of the AC room and become real-world and to meet their different innovations.

Helped employees affected in 26/11 attack Many terrorists of the Tata group were also affected when there was a terrorist attack in Mumbai on 26 November 2008. During that time also Ratan Tata went to his house to meet his employees and helped them in every way possible. He also promised to bear all his expenses in the future.

Ratan Tata takes great care of his employees. This was proved once again when he reached his home in Pune to meet a former employee who had been ill for the last two years. Tata promised to take care of the entire family’s expenses and children’s education. Industrialist Ratan Tata, a former chairman of the Tata group and veteran industrialist, has had more such stories when he proved how much his employees meant to him. Know their interesting stories…