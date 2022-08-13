Nowadays, indie games tend to take retro ideas to bring nostalgia to fans, and that’s precisely what happened with titles like Golf Story Y Dodgeball Academytitles based on sports RPGs from Mario. And now it has been announced Soccer Story, which intends to process the same premise, but now with the famous sport that is the favorite of many.

This game is being developed by none other than PanicBamand today he has released his reveal trailer where you can see the style of characters with classic touches that can remind the PS1. For its part, it is seen that these avatars have status just like in RPG releases, to which we can add neither more nor less than riddles.

Here you can see the first official trailer for this game:

This is the synopsis of Soccer Story:

The world may well be over – Soccer SA has closed all local stadiums, teams and tournaments. What kind of world can survive without the beautiful game? Luckily a magic soccer ball has chosen you, our Soccer Savior!

For now, the video game does not have a confirmed release date, so we will have to wait for more information from the development team and the publisher. Although, they did mention that it will be released on every possible platform, that includes PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switchas well as the pc. There is even a page Steam.

Via: soccerstory