The month of March has officially arrived, in which interesting video games such as Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and The Lost Demon, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and of course, Resident Evil 4 Remake. However, there are people who are not so convinced of spending so much on premieres, and for that, PlayStation has the solution.

Since then, the initiative of Mega March, same that offers games of the PS Store at prices that users may not be used to seeing, since they range from 10% to 75%. There are video games of all kinds, from third-party productions, independent releases and brand exclusives sony that cannot be missing.

Here are some games with interesting discounts:

– The Callisto Protocol Deluxe Edition (PS4/PS5): Goes from $80 USD to $59 USD

– Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/PS5): goes from $50 USD to $25 USD

– The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PS4/PS5): goes from $50 USD to $30 USD

– Saints Row (PS4/PS5): goes from $60 USD to $31 USD

– Monster Hunter Rise (PS4/PS5): goes from $40 USD to $20 USD

– Cult of The Lamb (PS4/PS5): goes from $30 USD to $22 USD

– Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4/PS5): goes from $50 USD to $5 USD

– Devil May Cry V Special Edition (PS5): goes from $40 USD to $20 USD

It is worth mentioning that there are many more games to explore in the catalog such as The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves, Returnal, Marvel’s Spider-Man, among others. For what it is worth taking a walk in the store. DLC content is also discounted, so it’s a good time to buy expansion passes and more.

The promotion will last until the middle of March, so you have time to buy.

Via: PS Store

Editor’s note: PlayStation always likes to give these types of discounts, especially with third-party games. Personally, I would like to buy the DLC for Final Fantasy VII Remake, but I think I’ll wait a little longer.