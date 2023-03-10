On certain occasions PlayStation manages to place offers for its most important games, whether for releases in digital and physical format, that also goes for console combos with attractive prices. And now, Sony wants the PS5 to continue to be distributed around the world, so for a week there will be great discounts on various items.

To begin with, there is a reduction in prices up to $1,200 pesosthis with some PS5 consoles in selected stores, for example the PlayStation 5 Standard Edition + God of War Ragnarok. For their part, highly recognized games such as The Last of Us Part II they have a low percentage of price to carry them at the same time as the console.

Here the official list that the own sony shares in his statement:

Death Stranding Directors Cut – 17% off

Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut – 24% off

Returnal – 24% discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – 24% off

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – 33% off

Demon’s Souls – 36% discount

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – 36% off

The Nioh Collection – 41% discount

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – 41% off

Gran Turismo 7 – 24% discount

Horizon Forbidden West – 24% discount

THE LAST OF US Part I – 24% discount

Horizon Forbidden West: Special Edition – 25% off

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – 33% off

DualSense white, black, cosmic red, pink nova, camo grey, galactic purple and sky blue between 25% and 29% off.

Accessories: charging station, multimedia control, white headphones, black headphones and camera will also have discounts of between 16% and 19%

Playstation 4:

Infamous Second Son HITS – 40% off

Ratchet & Clank HITS – 40% off

God of War 3 Remaster HITS – 40% off

Bloodborne HITS – 40% off

GT Sport HITS – 40% discount

God of War HITS – 40% off

THE LAST OF US REMASTERED – 40% off

Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut – 28% off

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – 33% off

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition – 39% off

Death Stranding – 39% off

The Last of Us Part II – 39% discount

Ghost of Tsushima – 39% discount

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – 41% off

Predator: Hunting Grounds – 53% off

Horizon Forbidden West: Special Edition – 25% off

Horizon Forbidden West – 28% discount

Gran Turismo 7 – 28% discount

Accessories: DualShock black, magma, midnight blue, black, green and camo will have discounts between 7% to 19%.

Remember that these discounts will be active from the 09 to March 22.

Via: PlayStation

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, a good way to get hold of these essential games on PlayStation consoles. I did not have God of War 2018 in physical format, so it will be time to get a copy on disk.