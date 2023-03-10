On certain occasions PlayStation manages to place offers for its most important games, whether for releases in digital and physical format, that also goes for console combos with attractive prices. And now, Sony wants the PS5 to continue to be distributed around the world, so for a week there will be great discounts on various items.
To begin with, there is a reduction in prices up to $1,200 pesosthis with some PS5 consoles in selected stores, for example the PlayStation 5 Standard Edition + God of War Ragnarok. For their part, highly recognized games such as The Last of Us Part II they have a low percentage of price to carry them at the same time as the console.
Here the official list that the own sony shares in his statement:
Death Stranding Directors Cut – 17% off
Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut – 24% off
Returnal – 24% discount
Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – 24% off
Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – 33% off
Demon’s Souls – 36% discount
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – 36% off
The Nioh Collection – 41% discount
Sackboy: A Big Adventure – 41% off
Gran Turismo 7 – 24% discount
Horizon Forbidden West – 24% discount
THE LAST OF US Part I – 24% discount
Horizon Forbidden West: Special Edition – 25% off
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – 33% off
DualSense white, black, cosmic red, pink nova, camo grey, galactic purple and sky blue between 25% and 29% off.
Accessories: charging station, multimedia control, white headphones, black headphones and camera will also have discounts of between 16% and 19%
Playstation 4:
Infamous Second Son HITS – 40% off
Ratchet & Clank HITS – 40% off
God of War 3 Remaster HITS – 40% off
Bloodborne HITS – 40% off
GT Sport HITS – 40% discount
God of War HITS – 40% off
THE LAST OF US REMASTERED – 40% off
Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut – 28% off
Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – 33% off
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition – 39% off
Death Stranding – 39% off
The Last of Us Part II – 39% discount
Ghost of Tsushima – 39% discount
Sackboy: A Big Adventure – 41% off
Predator: Hunting Grounds – 53% off
Horizon Forbidden West: Special Edition – 25% off
Horizon Forbidden West – 28% discount
Gran Turismo 7 – 28% discount
Accessories: DualShock black, magma, midnight blue, black, green and camo will have discounts between 7% to 19%.
Remember that these discounts will be active from the 09 to March 22.
Via: PlayStation
Editor’s note: Without a doubt, a good way to get hold of these essential games on PlayStation consoles. I did not have God of War 2018 in physical format, so it will be time to get a copy on disk.
