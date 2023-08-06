From Defenders on the rise to bargains from Sweden, here are some of the exciting developments happening in the car market right now.

The car market is constantly changing and that is always fascinating. Some developments are especially interesting for the seller, others for the buyer. But even if you don’t have anything to buy or sell, it’s nice to know what’s going on.

That is why in this article we look at a number of interesting developments in the car market. And then we are not talking about second-hand Polos that have become more expensive, we are mainly looking at the market for enthusiast cars.

To find out what’s going on in this market right now, we enlisted the help of someone right in the thick of it: Mike Ruggenberg from Collecting Cars. He mentions four interesting developments that are currently underway.

Rising and falling Porsches

The Porsche market is a world in itself, where interesting things are always happening. What you probably already knew: the Carrera GT has been on the rise lately. Two or three years ago you had one for less than a million, now you quickly reach 1.5 to 2 million. This development originated in the American market and Europe and the Netherlands will follow.

However, the Carrera GT is not the only Porsche that has risen sharply: the 964 is also a clear riser. Until two years ago you could easily get one for less than 60 grand. “Now you’re lucky to find a neat example under 70k, with peaks above 100k for C2s and C4s with manual transmission,” says Mike.

On the other hand, there are also Porsches that drop in price, especially the older F and G models. Mike: “At the beginning of this year there has been a shift and the F models in particular have fallen in value again. Most striking are the Ölklappes, which were a bit more solid on the market in the past.”

Land Rover Defenders

A car that is almost as iconic as the Porsche 911 is the Land Rover Defender. This is also reflected in the prices. More and more is being paid for Defenders. “At Collecting Cars, they themselves fall under the group of cars that generate the most reactions and interest from us,” says Mike. “And that is special to see if you also have a lot of exotic offerings at the same time.”

US buyers

Prices of models are always changing, but there is also a shift in terms of buyers. For example, there is increasing interest from the US in the European market. Due to the rise of online car auctions, Americans are increasingly finding European cars. As mentioned above, that is one of the reasons that the Carrera GTs are on the rise.

This is a positive development for European sellers: “The market values ​​of e.g. E30 M3s, the older Lamborghinis and Ferraris are a lot higher there, and with shipping prices falling (since COVID) this gives sellers opportunities to sell these cars a lot. easier to offer to Americans.”

Swedish crown

Also interesting is the Swedish market, because they have their own currency there. In 2021, the Swedish krona was roughly equivalent to the euro, but since then the krona has been depreciating in value. That also affects the car market, Mike observes. “The prices there are a lot more favorable for us Europeans than you might think. I dare say that the crown seems to give you a standard 10 to 15% discount in the car market.” The great thing is: the prices are not only favorable in Sweden, there is also a lot of choice. At least at Collecting Cars, which has a team in Sweden.

There are of course many more developments in the car market, but these are at least four that stand out at the moment. We would say: take advantage of it!

Collecting Cars is an international auction platform that is also active in the Netherlands. Auction your car at no cost and without hassle Collecting Cars!

