Eric García was counting on fewer and fewer minutes at the rear. His concentration failures and difficulties to be forceful when the opposing team’s striker beat him in speed / physical presence, were ending up condemning the career of the very young culé youth squad in the ranks of Barcelona’s first team.
Xavi Hernández himself had commented on more than one occasion that in training he had tested Eric in the position of defensive midfielder. Yesterday, in a somewhat inconsequential match against Elche, Xavi Hernández gave him the opportunity to start in that position, and despite having the rookie sign in that area, he ended up completing a great game:
“Eric’s was an idea from Jordi Cruyff, who told me last year. That I saw it for the center of the field. We discussed it with the staff and we’ve been testing it for two months. We played a match with the subsidiary the other day and we could be facing a great pivot. He has made a game. We have talked a lot, we even made an individual video and I am glad, ”he said with undisguised enthusiasm. The day before, the coach had already established “a simile with what he went through with Rafael MarquezBecause Eric has a good footing, he divides, he is aggressive, he wins duels…”.
In Barcelona they already know this change of position but in reverse. Javier Mascherano, defensive pivot, destroyer and organizer of Liverpool, changed his position to central defense when he arrived at Barça.
In Catalonia he ended up becoming one of the best defenders in the world. Will Eric García manage to become one of the best defensive midfielders in the world? It won’t be easy, but matches like yesterday’s are essential to convince his coach that he can be an important player in the first team.
#Interesting #debut #Eric #García #position #defensive #midfielder
Leave a Reply