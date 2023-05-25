Bearing in mind that May is about to end and that the month of June commemorates the Russian language, Below we will tell you some curiosities about one of the official languages ​​of the UN.

June 6 was the birthday of the Russian poet Aleksandr Sergeyevich Pushkin, which is why this day was chosen as the day of the Russian language, according to Telesur.

Hugo Fazio, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences of the Universidad de los Andes, indicated that Russia has been key when it comes to following fundamental events in history during the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries.

The Russian language has had an influence on almost an entire continent, gaining great relevance in Western Europe.

However, the language originated in the 10th centurywhen two Byzantine monks created the Cyrillic alphabet to facilitate the evangelization of the Slavs, highlighted Telesur.

In addition, there is a strong academy on scientific, social, historical, and anthropological issues. On the other hand, they also have a fairly rich literature, in which world-class writers such as Leo Tolstoy, Fiodor Dostoyevsky and poets such as Aleksandr Pushkin or Gogol stand out, according to what Fazio indicated in an article from the University.

On the other hand, the professor pointed out that this language is part of the family of Slavic and is of Indo-European origin. Throughout history, it not only had a leading role during the Cold War, “Rather, it has had a geographical setting that spans Asia, Central Asia, and reaches the borders with Japan, Korea, and China. In other words, different people beyond Russia identify with RussianFazio said.

The Russian language has had an influence on almost an entire continent, gaining great relevance in Western Europe, where there are even monuments in honor of the Russian tsars, and widely influencing languages ​​such as Ukrainian, which, in the words of Fazio, are still two languages. closer than Spanish and Portuguese.

Also, it is a very rich language, which has more than 40 sounds (almost double that of Spanish). This has made it difficult to learn and has made it difficult to translate works, especially operas, because of the characteristic musicality of Russian.

Finally, it is known that surnames began to appear in Russia until the 18th century. These are patronymic and vary by gender, female or male, Telesur said. This is how they maintain the same root but vary in the ending. If it is a boy, the suffix “ovich” or “evich” is used and, in the case of girls, “ova” or “ovna”.

