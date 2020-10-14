The battle of premium smartphones in India has reached the next level as soon as the 4 Dhansu smartphones of the iPhone 12 series are launched. At the moment the pace of sales of premium smartphones in India has not slowed down, but after the iPhone 12 launch, other companies including Samsung, OnePlus will also be seen trying to dominate the market more aggressively in the coming times.

Actually, Apple is considered to be the top company in the premium smartphone segment and this festive season, it has challenged the prices of Samsung S20 series and One Plus 8 series smartphones by lowering the prices of iPhone 11 series smartphones. However, everyone has their own market and target customers.

Bumper sales of premium smartphones will happen this quarter

According to Counterpoint Research, 40% of the sales of premium smartphones in the Rs 30,000 range range will be in the festive season during the fourth quarter of the year 2020 i.e. October, November and December alone. This is a 16 percent annual growth in India’s premium smartphone market. Although the smartphone market has fallen by 8 per cent this year, the market for premium smartphones is buzzing.

iPhone 12 series smart phones

Things changed due to the arrival of Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi

Tarun Pathak, Associate Director of Counterpart Research says that companies such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo also launched premium smartphones in the Indian market this year. Companies like Samsung and OnePlus already existed. After the new player came, Samsung changed its strategy and then launched the fan edition along with the light version of its premium smartphone. Now after the launch of the iPhone 12 series, more action will be seen in the market.

Kovid crisis does not affect sales

Tarun Pathak says that all brands have a chance to show their superior technology and they can compensate the loss from the sale of budget smartphones with premium smartphones. He said that the Kovid 19 crisis has had no impact on buyers of premium or ultra premium smartphones, and those who buy expensive smartphones will buy under any circumstances.

Navdender Singh, research director at IDC, says that there are challenges facing premium smartphones, as demand for smartphones priced at 20,000 or less is increasing. He says that after the start of the sale of the iPhone 12 launch, the sales of more than 50,000 smartphones of other companies will be affected.

OnePlus 8T will surprise everyone

Samsung and OnePlus will be more aggressive

According to Tarun Pathak, Samsung and OnePlus are Apple’s biggest competitors and after the launch of the iPhone 12, these two companies are going to be more aggressive in the coming times. He said that it is expected that OnePlus is going to surprise people through its popular OnePlus 8T series, that too in terms of price. He said that the price of Apple iPhone SE, XR and iPhone 11 series smartphones has come down significantly after bank offers, buybacks and discounts, so the premium smartphones of Samsung and OnePlus are going to be a tough competition from these smartphones of Apple.

Samsung’s ultra premium smartphone Galaxy S20

What will happen when the iPhone 12 arrives?

Let me tell you that sales of Samsung’s ultra premium segment S20, Note 20 series as well as Galaxy Fold 2 have slowed down. Independent analyst Madhurima Chaudhary says that the iPhone 12 costs more than premium smartphones like OnePlus 8 Pro of OnePlus or Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20. In such a situation, customers prefer the iPhone over the phones of other companies. In such a situation, the premium smartphone market has become quite competitive.