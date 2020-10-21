As the presidential elections in the United States approach, in which the Democratic candidate Joe Biden is still leading, Republican representatives are trying to find new facts that could compromise him in the eyes of voters at least in some way.

So, Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said on the Newsmax program that sexual materials related to underage girls were found in the laptop of the son of US presidential candidate Joe Biden, writes RIA News.

At the same time, Giuliani showed messages that, as notes Washington Examiner newspaperBiden Jr wrote to his father about his relationship with Halle Biden (his brother’s widow).

According to the messages that Giuliani showed, Hunter Biden allegedly wrote to his father that Halle Biden accused him of inappropriate behavior with minors – she did not like that naked Hunter was talking on Facetime with a 14-year-old girl whose name was deliberately hidden in the correspondence. At the same time, it allegedly follows from the same correspondence that the girl denied this incident.

The lawyer noted that in addition to these messages from Hunter Biden, “numerous photographs of underage girls” were found in the computer. Giuliani claims that he turned over all the materials he received earlier this month to the police.

The correspondence became available after the owner of the repair shop, in which Biden Jr.’s laptop turned out to be, made a copy of the hard disk and gave it to Giuliani.

As you know, last week the New York Post published a number of materials, allegedly based on this correspondence. For their part, the Democrats called the publication a Kremlin campaign.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that on the eve of the US elections, the book “Fury” about Trump was published, which contains a number of scandalous and acute moments.

Photo: washingtonexaminer.com

