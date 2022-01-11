The beginning of the week was marked by pessimism in the financial market. In Brazil, the Ibovespa closed at 101.9 thousand points on Monday (10), down 0.75%. At the low of the day, the indicator dropped 1.64% and reached close to 101 thousand points. The indicator has been testing the “psychological level” of 101 thousand points for weeks. The dollar, on the other hand, rose 0.76% and closed at R$5.674. At the maximum of the day, it reached R$ 5,692. In the United States, the S&P 500 dropped 0.14%.

What is causing this pessimism is, paradoxically, some positive news released last week. On Thursday (6th) the American company ADP announced the creation of 807,000 jobs in December in private companies, almost double the number projected by economists.

ADP is the leading payroll processing company in the United States, with more than one million companies as customers. This allows her to have instant sensitivity to the temperature of the job market.

On Friday (7), the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), an American body equivalent to the IBGE, announced the creation of 199 thousand non-farm payroll jobs in December. Contrary to what happened with the ADP information, the result was half of what was expected. Even so, the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic, and lower than the expectation, which was 4.1%.

These two indicators have led at least three major US banks, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Citi, to raise their expectations for US rates. Currently, the reference rates of the Fed funds, equivalent to the Brazilian Selic, are around zero.

Until last week, market participants predicted that the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, would raise interest rates three times this year. The three hikes, likely 0.25 percentage point, would take Fed Funds to 0.75% a year in December. Now, the major players in the market are already starting to predict four hikes, with rates reaching 1% at the end of 2022.

The interview with Thomas Barkin, governor of the Richmond regional Fed, given on Monday (10) to The Wall Street Journal contributed to this. Barkin said a hike in the basic interest rate “is conceivable” at the March meeting, crystallizing the certainty of a large part of the market that monetary tightening should begin in the first quarter.

The impact of this for Brazil tends to be negative. Higher US interest rates increase the attractiveness of dollar-denominated investments and tend to drain resources from emerging countries, Brazil among them. This should keep the dollar appreciated against the real, which makes it difficult for inflation to fall and forces the Central Bank (BC) to keep the Selic rate high for longer. Not by chance, Monday’s edition of the Focus Report shows that the market’s projection for the Selic in December this year rose to 11.75% compared to 11.50% in the previous edition.

The consequences for the economy must not be good. The same report lowered this year’s GDP growth forecast to 0.28% from 0.36% last week and 0.50% four weeks ago.

