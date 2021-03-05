Interest | U.S. 10-year government bond yields soared to over a year

The good US employment figures in February led to an increase in the country’s government bond interest rates on Friday.

Equity investors a concern in recent weeks, the US ten-year government bond rate, peaked on Friday at more than a year after the country’s February employment figures turned out to be better than expected.

Good employment figures are a sign that the US economy is recovering faster than expected from the interest rate crisis. It could accelerate inflation, especially as the U.S. federal government is recovering strongly from the economy.

The interest rate on the ten-year loan went up by 1.626 per cent on Friday evening in November, the highest level since February last year.

Also on Thursday, interest rates on the country’s government bonds rose sharply after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Fed Jerome Powell reiterated his promise continue the accommodative monetary policy until full employment is achieved. According to Powell, achieving full employment this year is unlikely.