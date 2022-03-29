Interest The “warning light” predicting a recession came on in the US, the last time the situation was similar in 2006

The reversed interest rate curve in the bond market is a sign that investors are forecasting a recession approaching.

This is a reversed interest rate curve, ie a declining interest rate curve.

The phenomenon means that a bond with a longer maturity receives a lower return than one with a shorter maturity.

Normally, the bond market works the opposite: in a healthy market, yields are higher on loans with longer maturities.

However, U.S. five-year and ten-year bond yields reversed on Monday, according to American media CNBC.

The last similar situation was in 2006, ie before the financial crisis.

A change in the interest rate curve does not in itself trigger a recession.

Instead, it is a sign that fixed income investors are worried about the long-term outlook for the economy.

It is a question of what investors anticipate the central bank will do in the future.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise several interest rates this year to curb inflation. It has raised yields on short-term bonds in particular, CNBC notes.

Long-term interest rates, on the other hand, have risen more slowly.

If the economy turned to recession, the central bank would lower the key interest rate.

Thus, lower-than-short yields on long-term bonds suggest that investors are predicting a longer-term recession.

Investors the most watched warning sign is the ratio of U.S. two-year to ten-year interest rates. At least it hasn’t turned yet.

Economist at JP Morgan interviewed by CNBC Stephanie Rothin according to two – and ten – year bond yield curves have reversed before the previous seven recessions since 1970.

Even if these interest rate curves show a reversal, the recession might not be just around the corner. According to Roth, it has taken an average of 17 months since the turnaround in the fixed income market.

The inverted interest rate curve has sometimes also been a false alarm. According to Roth, this was the case in 1998, for example.