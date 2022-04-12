Interest The period of six-year negative interest rates is over: Finland’s most popular reference rate for mortgages exceeds the zero limit

The one-year Euribor rate has been negative since February 2016. The positive reference rate will be added to the total interest rate on the mortgage the next time the loan rate is revised.

Of the year the euribor rate hovered above zero on Tuesday for the first time in more than six years. All Euribor rates have been negative since February 2016.

Published Euribor quotes are delayed by one day, so in the official public data, the latest interest rate quotation is from Monday. It was still on the negative side of 0.03 percent.

However, market banking professionals posted fresh interest rate quotes on Twitter on Tuesday. According to them, the interest rate rose just above zero on Tuesday.

Among other things, S-bank’s main strategist wrote about it on Twitter Lippo Suominen.

“Jonnet doesn’t remember that the mortgage rate has more than just a margin. Well, now it is time (or at least from the next interest rate inspection date) when the 12-month Euribor rose above zero, ”Suominen wrote on Tuesday.

The one-year Euribor rate was negative at the very beginning of 2016. Until the end of 2020, it was a minus of about 0.5 percent for a long time.

Shorter Euribors are still clearly negative. For example, the three-month Euribor was 0.4 percent negative on Monday.

Of the year the interest rate always reacts first to expectations of an increase in interest rates, as it tends to anticipate the situation after a year. The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates for the first time this year, as Europe’s inflation rate has accelerated to its fastest in decades.

Inflation in the euro area is expected to accelerate to as high as 7.5 per cent in March. Already in February, prices rose by 5.9 per cent year-on-year. Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine has accelerated the rise in energy and food prices, among other things.

For most mortgage borrowers, the minimum reference rate is set at zero. For them, the slight increase in interest rates has so far not affected the total interest rate on the loan, but has been at the agreed margin.

The next time the loan interest rate is revised, a positive reference rate is added to the margin.

For some loan customers, the value of the negative reference rate has been deducted from the margin. For them, the total interest rate on the loan may have been very close to zero for a long time.