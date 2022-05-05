Interest Stock markets rise in Helsinki and elsewhere in Europe after US interest rate decision – “The general environment remains rather uncertain”

Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerich says that the US Federal Reserve has so far lagged behind the market in its interest rate decisions. With yesterday’s interest rate decision, the central bank captured the market.

Of the United States the central bank decided yesterday to raise its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points. The increase was large, as the last time the key interest rate was raised was 0.50 percentage points in 2000.

Investors responded positively to the interest rate decision and stock markets closed in the United States on a strong rise.

On Thursday, the market also opened up clearly in Europe. The general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange will rise by about 0.8 per cent at 12.30. The Frankfurt Dax Index, the London FTSE and the Stockholm Stock Exchange General Index were on the rise.

Reactions to the Fed’s interest rate decision are reflected in the good mood of European stock markets this morning.

“The US saw a pretty strong rise in stocks last night after this decision. Typically, some strong movements will be reflected in Europe the next day, ”says Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerich.

European stock exchanges were already closed when the central bank announced its interest rate decision.

Of the positives despite stock market reactions, the interest rate decision may not have changed the big picture in the market.

“The inflation picture didn’t change at all. [Yhdysvaltojen keskuspankin] The Fed needs to tighten financial conditions to bring inflation down, ”von Gerich says.

“Of course, it is positive for the economy if it now happens at a slightly slower pace than previously thought. But yes, that blackmail is coming from there. I would see that the general environment continues to be quite uncertain. ”

One however, according to Jan von Gerich, the difference in the latest interest rate decision is compared to the previous situation.

“We have now been in a situation for at least a year now where it has been thought that‘ the Fed is late, the Fed is late ’. And the market has been pricing more all the time. Now, the Fed may have finally caught the market, ”von Gerich said.

“This may remove short-term pressure on the market to price faster interest rates,” he adds.

However, he reiterates that the big picture has not changed since Wednesday’s message from the central bank. Von Gerich expects the major fluctuations in stock prices to continue in the future.

“We are now seeing a swing upwards, but that doesn’t mean the uncertain environment where there have been for several months has changed significantly,” von Gerich says.