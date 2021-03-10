Interest | Recent signs of interest in the fixed income market will be reflected in mortgage interest rates with a delay of a few years, experts estimate

The ECB is expected to crack down on rising long-term US interest rates on Thursday.

The United States the recent rise in long-term interest rates has also been reflected in europe, but the rise in euribor rates on mortgages is not catching on for several more years, bank experts estimate.

Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerichin According to the Euribor, the most widely used Euribor as a reference rate for mortgages, is unlikely to rise sharply before the European Central Bank begins to step up its monetary tightening.

“It will easily be a couple of years before the ECB, even in a good case, starts raising the key interest rate. The 12-month Euribor would start moving about maybe a year earlier, ”von Gerich says.

S-Bank’s main strategy is along the same lines Lippo Suominen, as Euribor prices in the market are expected to remain negative for another five years from now.

The long-dormant long-term interest rate market in the euro area has seen a small revival since the beginning of the year in the United States, where long-term interest rates have been on the rise since last fall. The rise has been driven by, among other things, positive expectations of economic recovery in the United States. They will soon be confirmed president Joe Biden recovery package.

According to von Gerich, long-term interest rates in the euro area often follow US interest rates, but the rate of increase has been clearly more moderate.

Although Euribors would start to rise in time, the rise would be moderate, according to bank experts.

“Inflationary pressures still appear to be rather subdued in the euro area, given the current economic outlook. The baseline scenario is not for inflation to pick up rapidly. Without the rapid acceleration of inflation, tightening the ECB’s monetary policy would also be quite moderate, ”von Gerich estimated.

According to S-Bank Suominen, the situation in Europe is so stuck that the growth rate of interest rates will be very slow in the future.

“Debt is so high that the economy just can’t stand rising interest rates. If interest rates rise, it will freeze both private consumption and countries with pre-deficit budgets. ”

Already, crossing zero in short-term interest rates would be the first step, he said.

“Seeing 2 percent interest rates isn’t really visible on the horizon.”

European the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) will review the interest rate outlook again on Thursday. Interest rate withdrawals are still not expected, but instead verbal indications of the ECB ‘s response to rising long – term market interest rates.

Read more: Rising interest rates are a headache for the European Central Bank, which will publish its new assessment of the eurozone economy on Thursday

In Europe, the economic recovery is subject to more uncertainty, which is why the ECB is expected to address the situation where necessary, for example by increasing its weekly bond purchases.

The views of the Governing Council of Eurozone Central Bankers have been interpreted as differing in how seriously transatlantic interest rate movements should be taken. Nordea von Gerich predicts that the ECB will not tie up on Thursday.

“There come words, but no commitment to any specific interest rate targets or bond purchase amounts.”

The rise in long-term interest rates in the United States, which was also reflected in the stock market, is likely to continue as the economy recovers. According to Von Gerich, interest rates will also be raised by inflation fears, which can be expected to increase in the coming months.