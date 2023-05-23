Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content

05/23/2023 – 1:50 pm

The president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, reiterated that the monetary authority intends to keep interest rates at restrictive levels “for as long as necessary” to ensure the resumption of price stability. In an article published on Tuesday, 23, in the newspaper The Irish TimesLagarde wrote that inflation is “very high” in the eurozone and is likely to stay that way “for a long time”.

“This erodes the value of money, reducing purchasing power and hurting people and businesses across the eurozone – especially the most vulnerable members of our society,” she stressed.

The director also reinforced the institution’s commitment to return inflation to the 2% target.

According to her, banking supervisors will work to ensure that banks remain well capitalized in the region. “In a world of uncertainty, the ECB has been and will continue to be a reliable anchor of stability,” she highlighted.























