10/11/2023

Director of the European Central Bank (ECB), Joachim Nagel stated that interest rates in the euro zone will have to remain “at sufficiently high levels for a sufficiently long time”. Nagel, who is also president of the German Central Bank, said inflation in the region remains persistently high, even if it has slowed compared to last year.

The statements were made this Friday, 10th, in a speech about fiscal challenges in an environment of high inflation.

The leader argued that fiscal policy also impacts monetary policy, arguing that unstable public finances represent a threat to price stability.

Furthermore, Nagel said that adopting an expansionary fiscal policy during a time of high inflation, such as the current one, could make life difficult for monetary policy makers, even if public finances are balanced.