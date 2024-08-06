Interest rates | The sharp drop in interest rates continues – the one-year Euribor is already falling towards three percent

Heels|On Tuesday, the one-year euribor already dropped to around 3.14 percent.

Home loans The rapid decline of the one-year Euribor, which is commonly used as a reference rate in Finland, continued again on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the interest rate was recorded at approximately 3.138 percent. As recently as Monday, the interest rate was at 3.238 percent.

The interest rate decreased by 0.1 percentage point on the day. It is the biggest daily bill of the year so far. The one-year euribor has now fallen for nine banking days in a row.

Nordea’s chief analyst by Jan von Gerich in my opinion, the one-year Euribor has already fallen too low.

“Today, the 12-month Euribor saw the biggest drop of the year so far, as the economic worries in the USA have also dragged down ECB expectations. Compared to our own expectations, euribor has already fallen too much, and in the future the direction will clearly moderate again,” Gerich writes in the message service X.

The market expects the 12-month Euribor to continue falling rapidly. Based on interest rate derivatives, the market expects that one year’s euribor will have already fallen to close to 2.3 percent a year from now. Expectations of a drop in interest rates have accelerated strongly since June.

A year euribor is Finland’s most popular mortgage reference interest rate. According to the Bank of Finland’s statistics, at the end of June, approximately 63 percent of new mortgages were tied to one year’s Euribor. The statistic describes loans tied to each reference rate in euro terms.

The interest rate has dropped very quickly during the summer. At the beginning of June, the 12-month Euribor was over 3.7 percent. Even during August, the interest rate has decreased by almost 0.3 percentage points.

Interest rates the decline is slowly starting to show in the daily lives of households with housing debt. In Finland, about 30 percent of housing associations have a mortgage.

The one-year euribor is now more than 0.9 percentage points lower than a year ago. For example, in a large home loan of around 400,000 euros, a drop in the interest rate can mean a saving of around 200 euros in the monthly installment of the loan. The calculation takes into account both the expenses for loan repayment and interest.

As a result of the inflation accelerated by the Russian war of aggression, the one-year Euribor rose very quickly in 2022. Before that, the interest rate was negative for more than six years. During the period of negative interest rates, Finns did not have to pay interest in practice more than the loan margin granted by the bank.

Last September, the interest rate jumped to its peak this decade, i.e. to around 4.23 percent. Since then, the interest rate has already fallen by more than a percentage point.

The news is updated.