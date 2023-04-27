Interest rates | The rise in interest rates punishes Finns many times over compared to the rest of Europe

On Wednesday, the one-year euribor was slightly down from the previous day, when the interest rate was quoted at 3.858 percent.

Historic the rise in interest rates has found its way into Finnish purse strings much faster than the euro area average.

Exactly one year ago, the most common reference interest rate for Finnish home loans, i.e. one-year Euribor, was 0.1 percent, while on Wednesday the market rate was quoted at 3.858 percent. On Wednesday, the interest rate was decreasing from the previous day, when it had risen to exactly 3.9 percent.

In just over a year, the loan interest rates paid by Finnish households have risen more than three times compared to the euro area average. The information is based on the Riksbank, the central bank of Sweden to the report.

Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerich bring it up on Twitter. Among Finns, the average interest rate on household loans has risen by about 1.6 percentage points in just over a year. In the euro area, the change has been less than 0.5 percentage points.

“Rising interest rates will freeze the Finnish economy clearly harder than the euro area,” writes von Gerich in his tweet.

Von Gerich said already in February that the interest rate hike will hit Finland is harder than other euro countries. When household interest rates rise, they have less money to spend on other consumption. With that, the rise in interest rates hits the economy in general.

“This supports what has been expected,” von Gerich told HS on Wednesday.

Finns mortgage debtors have preferred loans with variable interest rates, unlike elsewhere in the euro area. In Finland, by far the most common reference interest rate for mortgages is the 12-month Euribor.

Throughout the 2000s, almost all new mortgages have had variable interest rates, i.e. tied to one year’s Euribor for the longest time.

In the euro area, on average, only about a quarter of new mortgages are attached to variable interest rates. Most loans therefore have a fixed interest rate that remains the same for several years.

According to von Gerich, it is difficult for Finns to change their situation in the short term.

“The milk is already on the ground. In the longer term, we can discuss what kind of mortgage profile we would have in the future.”

They change In recent years, interest rates have been lower than fixed rates, which is the reason for their great popularity. Although it has been known that interest rates will rise at some point, the current rate has come as a big surprise to everyone.

Interest rates are rising sharply because the European Central Bank is trying to curb inflation by tightening monetary policy.

Currently, the one-year Euribor in the market is expected to be around 3.5 percent six months from now and a good 3.2 percent a year from now. Market expectations, on the other hand, have been constantly wrong lately.