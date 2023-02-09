Interest rates | The popularity of short-term reference rates in mortgages grew

In December, more than a quarter of the loans were tied to the one, three or six month Euribor rate. A year ago, the share was less than ten percent.

The short ones the popularity of reference interest rates as a reference interest rate for mortgages has clearly started to rise. According to the statistics of the Bank of Finland, about 27 percent of the mortgages taken out last December were linked to the one, three or six month Euribor rate.

EUR 100 million was tied to the three-month Euribor and EUR 178 million to the six-month Euribor. The majority of the loans, i.e. 760 million euros, were still tied to the Euribor for the year.

In December 2021, the share of loans tied to a shorter than one-year Euribor rate was less than eight percent of all loans.

At all mortgage withdrawals fell by as much as 40 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year. The reason was probably the increase in reference interest rates and the uncertainty caused by the energy crisis.

The one-year Euribor has remained the most popular reference rate throughout the years, but at times the popularity of shorter interest rates has been reasonably high.

In recent years, the choice of reference interest rates has not depended so much on the wishes of the borrowers, but banks have generally only offered one year’s Euribor as a reference interest rate.

As interest rates rose, the policy seems to have loosened. The decrease in loan volumes may have also intensified the competition between banks for customers. The reference rate offered is one factor in the competition.

When reference interest rates were negative, i.e. since 2015, short-term Euribor rates were at a lower level than the year’s interest rate. For the borrowers, the choice of the reference interest rate was not very important at that point, because the reference interest rate was always at least zero in new loan agreements.

In other words, the reference interest rate was at zero regardless of the reference interest rate, and the total interest on the loan was at least equal to the interest margin. In addition to the reference rate, the actual total interest of the loan consists of the margin agreed with the bank and other loan management costs.

Since interest rates have become positive, i.e. since last spring, the one-year euribor has risen faster than short-term reference rates. Currently, for example, the three-month euribor is around 2.6 percent and the one-year euribor is slightly below 3.5 percent.

The reference interest rate affects how often the loan interest rate is revised. The reference interest rate for a loan linked to the one-year Euribor always changes every year, while the interest rate for a loan linked to a three-month interest rate changes in three-month cycles. The affordability between the reference interest rates also depends on how the interest rate review dates happen to coincide.