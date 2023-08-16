Interest rates | The one-year euribor rose again to over 4.1 percent, the counter shows the effects

The one-year Euribor reference rate rose above the 4.1 percent threshold again on Wednesday.

The speeches from the interest peaks of market rates have increased during the end of the summer, but this week the trend has been upward again.

The most common reference interest rate for Finnish mortgages, the 12-month Euribor, rose above the threshold of 4.1 percent again on Wednesday. The reference rate rose to 4.116 percent on Wednesday, while on Tuesday it was 4.091 percent.

Around mid-July, the one-year euribor was close to 4.2 percent, but ultimately did not cross the threshold. Since then, the benchmark interest rate has been slowly falling, hitting a low of 4.045 percent on August 4.

This week, the direction of the reference interest rate has again looked upward. As recently as Friday, the 12-month euribor was at 4.056 percent, but since then the reference rate has been moving upwards day by day.

Expiring during the year, more and more mortgages have been tied up to shorter three- or six-month Euribors. Shorter reference interest rates also moved slightly forward on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the six-month euribor was 3.964 percent and the three-month euribor was 3.798 percent.

About a third of households in Finland have a mortgage.

European the central bank, the ECB, still raised key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points at the end of July, but did not hint at any of its next steps. In its September meeting, the central bank may either stop tightening monetary policy, or raise the key interest rate once more by 0.25 percentage points.

In the past year and a half, interest rates have risen at an exceptionally high rate, as the central banks have tightened monetary policy in order to curb the inflation that has quickly started.

For example, the 12-month Euribor was still negative at the beginning of April 2022.

Correction on Wednesday 16.8. 5:03 p.m.: The article previously incorrectly stated that the ECB raised key interest rates at the end of August. The withdrawal took place at the end of July.