Interest rates | The most common reference interest rate for Finnish mortgages collapsed historically

Finland the most common mortgage reference rate, i.e. the 12-month euribor, dropped to 3.51 percent on Tuesday, the OP group told STT.

On Monday, the one-year euribor was quoted at 3.86 percent, i.e. the interest rate fell by as much as 0.35 percentage points. As recently as last week, it was expected that the market rate in question would soon exceed the four percent mark.

However, the uncertainty in the banking sector in recent days has brought questions about whether central banks can continue to tighten monetary policy and raise interest rates as previously expected.

OP’s senior market economist Jari Hännikäinen According to

Hännikäinen characterizes the interest rate movement as exceptional in its scale. According to him, the drop in Euribor for the year underlines how violently the interest rate market reacted to the banking crisis in the United States.

“We didn’t see something similar in the financial crisis, the euro crisis or the corona crisis,” says Hännikäinen on Twitter.

Also Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerich takes note of the matter, but states that the downward trend is probably not permanent.

“Already in the next few days we have also seen the Euribor rise again,” von Gerich estimated on Twitter.