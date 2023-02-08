Interest rates | The most common interest rate on mortgages rose again – this is how the change is reflected in your loan expenses

One-year Euribor is Finland’s most popular mortgage reference rate. Shorter market interest rates also rose on Wednesday.

Finns the most common mortgage reference rate, i.e. the 12-month Euribor, has risen again to new heights in the post-financial crisis period.

The one-year euribor already rose to 3.451 percent on Wednesday. The six-month euribor was also at its highest this year, i.e. at 3.054 percent.

The last time the one-year euribor was over 3.4 percent was in December 2008. The interest rate was at its highest at around 5.5 percent in October 2008, after which it began to rapidly decline. The interest rate turned negative at the beginning of 2016 and turned positive again in April 2022.

A year A mortgage linked to Euribor means that the loan interest rate is revised once a year. With the six-month Euribor, the interest rate changes every six months.

For this reason, the fluctuation of the reference interest rate is important for the installments of annuity loans. In an annuity loan, a change in the interest rate changes the monthly installment, but the loan period remains the same.

HS’s calculator tells how rising interest rates affect the monthly loan installment in an annuity loan. The total mortgage interest rate consists of the personal margin and the reference interest rate.