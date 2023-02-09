Interest rates | The mortgage reference rates rose again on Thursday – The calculator shows how the change is reflected in your expenses

One year’s Euribor is approaching the 3.5 percent limit.

Finns the most common reference interest rates for mortgages have been rising again this week. On Thursday, the one-year euribor already rose to 3.486 percent, and the six-month euribor already to 3.103 percent.

The last time these market rates were as high was in December 2008.

At its highest, the 12-month Euribor interest rate was around 5.5 percent in October 2008. After that, the interest rate started to fall rapidly, and at the beginning of 2016, the interest rate already turned negative. The period of zero interest rates for years ended in April 2022.

A year A mortgage linked to Euribor means that the loan interest rate is revised once a year. With the six-month Euribor, the interest rate changes every six months.

For this reason, the fluctuation of the reference interest rate is important for the installments of annuity loans. In an annuity loan, a change in the interest rate changes the monthly installment, but the loan period remains the same.

HS’s calculator tells how rising interest rates affect the monthly loan installment in an annuity loan. The total mortgage interest rate consists of the personal margin and the reference interest rate.

Market interest rates i.e. Euribor has risen because the European Central Bank (ECB) has raised its key interest rates. With this tightening of monetary policy, the ECB is trying to get inflation under control.

The future development of interest rates also depends on the ECB’s decisions. The ECB’s expected interest rate movements are priced at market rates in advance. If the central bank were expected to stop withdrawals or start lowering interest rates, Euribors could also go down.

In January, the ECB raised its key interest rates by 0.5 percentage points, and the central bank is expected to raise rates at least at its next interest rate meeting on March 16 and possibly in May as well.

After the latest increase in interest rates, the interest rate for basic financing operations is 3.00 percent and the deposit rate for commercial banks is 2.50 percent.

Inflation in the euro area was 8.5 percent in January. According to the central bank’s price stability objective, the pace should be two percent in the medium term.

According to the Central Bank’s December forecast, inflation will slow to 6.3 percent this year, 3.4 percent next year, and 2.3 percent in 2025.