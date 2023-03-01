Interest rates | The interest costs of mortgage debtors jumped to a historic high – OP: the worst may be ahead

According to the market, all interest rate review dates this year will bring an increase in costs.

Finished February brought the strongest increase in interest costs in the entire history of euribor interest rates for mortgage borrowers, says OP.

In those Finns where the interest rate review date fell on February, the most common reference interest rate for mortgages, i.e. the 12-month Euribor, jumped to an average of 3.7 percent, while at the same time last year mortgage debtors had to pay only the margin on the loans.

According to the market, the worst is yet to come for the mortgage debtor, says OP Group’s senior market economist Jari Hännikäinen. Based on market pricing, all the interest rate review dates that come within the year will bring an increase in interest costs.

“ECB [Euroopan keskuspankki] will continue its rate-hiking cycle during the spring and summer, which will continue to push reference rates upwards. The market is pricing the 12-month Euribor rate to rise to more than 4 percent and remain above 3 percent for a longer period of time,” Hännikäinen says in the release.

The ECB started rapid interest rate hikes last year after a long period of zero interest rates. For some Finns, the interest costs are still low, because the previous interest rate check was done before the withdrawals started.

“Especially those households whose interest rate adjustment is for March-July should prepare for a rapid rise in interest costs.”

According to the Bank of Finland’s statistics, the average interest rate on housing loans was 2.17 percent in January. If the current market pricing is realized, the average interest rate will rise to more than 4 percent by autumn.