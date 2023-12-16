Interest rates | The ECB's policy for mortgage borrowers is unfortunate, but the market does not seem to believe the central bank

Nordea's chief analyst, Jan von Gerich, estimates that the rate of decline in Euribor interest rates will clearly slow down if interest rates follow the European Central Bank's policy on Thursday.

Home loans the euribor rates used as reference rates would fall more slowly than predicted if the European Central Bank's (ECB) messages on Thursday about the development of central bank interest rates come true.

Fortunately for the Finnish mortgage debtor, the market does not seem to believe in the central bank of the Eurozone – at least not yet.

President of the ECB Christine Lagarde said on Thursday at the press conference after the central bank's interest rate meeting that the ECB is not yet satisfied with the slowdown in inflation and that the members of the Eurozone's monetary policy-making council did not even discuss interest rate cuts at the meeting.

The line was tighter than expected and may mean that the central bank will not start lowering interest rates at least in the first half of next year. Two ECB Council members, French Francois Villeroy de Galhau and Estonia Madis Müllerrepeated Lagarde's message in interviews on Friday.

“If we believe the ECB's message and the market's pricing is wrong, it increases the risk that euribor rates will fall at a clearly slower pace in the future than recently,” says Nordea's chief analyst Jan von Gerich.

The market is currently expecting, according to interest rate derivatives, that the twelve-month euribor would fall below 2.50 percent by the end of next year from the current approximately 3.60 percent.

If the pricing were to follow the ECB's guidelines, according to von Gerich's estimate, the euribor for the year could be around three percent at the end of the year, or around half a percentage point higher than the current market pricing.

The popular reference interest rate for home loans, i.e. the twelve-month Euribor rate, still fell reasonably briskly on Friday, i.e. by 0.075 percentage points to 3.64%.

According to Von Gerich's assessment, the movements of the interest rate market on Friday were influenced by the policies of the US central bank Fed on Wednesday, not so much by the actions of the ECB. The Fed hinted at its interest rate meeting on Wednesday that it will start lowering interest rates next year.

The stock market reacted to the ECB's strict line almost indifferently.

Eurozone government bond interest rates rose slightly on Thursday and the stock market fell momentarily, but on Friday stock prices were mostly rising again in Europe.

“The market did not fully believe the ECB's message. Investors think that the ECB will have to turn its head during the beginning of the year when economic data is weak,” says von Gerich.

Investors still anticipate that the central bank's interest rate cuts will begin at the beginning of the year. The drop in interest rates supports the stock market.

“If expectations are not met, the stock market may face challenges,” says von Gerich.

of the ECB Thursday's message is the opposite of the Fed's message on Wednesday. According to von Gerich, the ECB would have had grounds to “soften” its monetary policy line.

“Central banks react differently to the economic outlook. Based on economic and inflation developments, one could think that the ECB has more reasons to change its policies and the Fed has more reasons to wait,” says von Gerich.

The rate of increase in consumer prices has clearly slowed on both sides of the Atlantic this year from the winter peak, but economic development in the euro area has been more subdued than in the United States. Therefore, a decrease in interest rates that would stimulate the economy would be more justified in the euro area than in the United States.

In addition to the inflation target, the Fed has an employment target. Instead, the ECB only has a price stability goal, according to which inflation in the euro area should be around two percent in the medium term.

“EKP seems to take its goals quite literally. It is illustrative that the central bank predicts inflation to be 2.1-2.2 percent in the medium term, but that is too much for them,” says von Gerich.

“The Fed's messages, on the other hand, hint that it is enough when inflation is roughly on its way to two percent. The Fed clearly considers it more important to ensure a soft landing of the economy.”