Interest rates | The ECB hinted at a slowdown in interest rate hikes, when will the rise in mortgage interest rates end?

There is a lively discussion about the pace of interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank. The view on future interest rate decisions also affects the reference interest rates for mortgages.

European the members of the central bank’s (ECB) council are considering slowing the pace of interest rate hikes from what the governor Christine Lagarde message in December, are sources told Bloomberg.

Does the possible slowdown in withdrawals mean that the rise in Euribor rates, used as the reference interest rate for mortgages, will stop?

“The comments released to the market yesterday are the first hint that the most aggressive interest rate hike prospects may not materialize and that the central bank is not bullishly raising interest rates despite the uncertainty related to the economic picture,” writes OP Group’s senior market economist Jari Hännikäinen in his comment.

According to the bank, the market’s expectations about the key interest rate affecting mortgages turned downward.

“The interest rate hike pricing in the market has moderated and the market is now pricing the deposit rate to rise to 3.2 percent by the summer, while just a few years ago it was priced at a level of 3.5 percent,” Hännikäinen writes.

Regarding Nordea and Danske Bank, it is stated that the information leaked to the media about slowing down the rate of interest rate increases especially emphasizes the central bank’s internal policy differences. Some of the representatives of the harder line have hinted at the possibility of an additional increase of up to four 0.5 percentage points.

“Within the central bank, there are different views on where monetary policy should be taken. Others are more dovish and say that less tightening is enough,” says Danske Bank’s chief economist Pasi Kuoppamäki.

According to Kuoppamäki, the views given from within the ECB signal the ongoing discussion.

“We are approaching the point where the ECB is about to stop raising interest rates,” says Kuoppamäki.

Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerich says that so far the majority in the ECB Council have been hawks, i.e. extortionist members.

“The council is quite divided and there are different voices. Based on what was reported yesterday, we don’t know who and how many people think so [että korkojen nostotahti hidastuu]”, says von Gerich.

Finnish banks have not made any changes to their expectations. The general expectation is still that the ECB will make a 0.5 percentage point hike in both February and March, followed by one 0.25 percentage point hike in May or June. The key interest rate would thus rise from the current 2.0 percent to 3.25 percent.

The market has already priced these future interest rate hikes into the euribor used as the reference interest rate for mortgages, and the 12-month euribor is already above 3.3 percent.

Banks expect one-year Euribor to rise to around 3.5 percent or more this year, and to turn downward before the end of the year.

In HS’s news published at the end of last year, analysts and economists estimated that the one-year Euribor could rise to four percent in the summer.

Read more: The interest rate on Finland’s most popular mortgage can rise to four percent

Euribor interest rates are priced in markets that anticipate the ECB’s interest rate decisions. Thus, Euribors can start to fall before the ECB starts lowering its key interest rates.

The OP group has not changed its own expectations for interest rate hikes either, but the March rate hike is now associated with significant uncertainty, Hännikäinen estimates.

He emphasizes that the March interest rate decision will be determined based on inflation trends and the latest forecasts published at that time. The ECB is particularly monitoring the base inflation in the euro area, which has not yet seen a significant decrease.