Interest rates | Should the banks’ stress test be updated? The horror scenario of 6 percent is already almost true for some

The Financial Supervisory Authority gave its recommendation on the six percent stress test in 2010. Does the current interest rate require an update of the test?

Six The percent stress test has served for years as a tool for banks to test a mortgage applicant’s ability to pay. But is the test still usable?

In the stress test, the bank calculates whether the customer’s ability to pay is sufficient to cope with loan expenses if the interest rate is 6 percent.

The majority of Finns’ mortgages are tied to the 12-month Euribor, which is now around 4 percent.