Saturday, June 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Interest rates | Should the banks’ stress test be updated? The horror scenario of 6 percent is already almost true for some

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Interest rates | Should the banks’ stress test be updated? The horror scenario of 6 percent is already almost true for some

The Financial Supervisory Authority gave its recommendation on the six percent stress test in 2010. Does the current interest rate require an update of the test?

Six The percent stress test has served for years as a tool for banks to test a mortgage applicant’s ability to pay. But is the test still usable?

In the stress test, the bank calculates whether the customer’s ability to pay is sufficient to cope with loan expenses if the interest rate is 6 percent.

The majority of Finns’ mortgages are tied to the 12-month Euribor, which is now around 4 percent.

#Interest #rates #banks #stress #test #updated #horror #scenario #percent #true

See also  Putin's lonely Christmas: Kremlin publishes photos
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In Kaliningrad, a car was torn into two parts from a blow to a pole

In Kaliningrad, a car was torn into two parts from a blow to a pole

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result